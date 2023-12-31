Sharjah: The Sharjah Police General Command has strengthened its security measures to ensure compliance with instructions to prevent festive appearances and the use of fireworks displays in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, by deploying 362 military and civilian patrols and 933 policemen in various cities of the emirate of Sharjah, as part of its comprehensive security and traffic plan.
The General Command on Sunday confirmed that the teams have harnessed all their human and technical capabilities to achieve the security and safety of society, provide all types of support and response to members of the public, and ensure adherence to the announced controls and adherence to all instructions issued in this regard.
It called for cooperation with the police agencies in enhancing public security and reporting violations by calling the central operations room on the number 901.
The police said people can continue to visit tourist sites as usual.