Sharjah: Xposure International Photography Festival 2019, which opens on Thursday in Sharjah, has revealed its four main themes of Xpose Art, Xpose Emotion, Xpose Adventure and Xpose Life.

Now in its fourth year, the event, which runs till September 22 at Expo Centre, will feature 46 indoor exhibitions showcasing more than 1,112 images from 357 photographers, including contributions from 53 photographers attending the festival.

These exhibitions will feature 38 solo galleries comprising 744 images, and eight group exhibitions with 264 images by 206 photographers. There will also be three Xposure Contest/Award exhibitions showing 69 images and seven short films chosen from 67 entrants.

The organisers of the festival, Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), said the photographs that will be showcased at the free exhibitions will comprise entries from the portfolios of award-winning photographers as well as images that have created headlines over the world.

Four themes

The selection of photographs for the exhibitions will be under the categories of Art, Wildlife, Photojournalism, Street, Nature and General. A new dimension is being introduced at Xposure this year with these sessions being divided into four main themes - Xpose Art, Xpose Emotion, Xpose Adventure and Xpose Life.