Users can avail 24/7 access to over 40 services in phase one of ‘Digital Sharjah’ app

Sharjah has launched a digital app offering a portfolio of 41 essential services across seven broad categories including business, transportation, utilities, social services, general, real estate, and security. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Users can now avail more than 40 public and private sector services in Sharjah through a new unified smart app called ‘Digital Sharjah’.

The app grants access to a host of public services including the payment of utility and phone bills, payment of parking fees and fines, booking taxis, renewal of trade licences, and much more.

41 services

The first phase, unveiled on Wednesday, has a portfolio of 41 essential services across seven broad categories including business, transportation, utilities, social services, general, real estate, and security. More services will continue to be added in forthcoming phases.

Residents with business interests can also register new investors, reserve a trade name, file consumer protection or service agent complaints, estimate license fees, and more.

The move comes under the directives of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah. The app was launched by Sharjah Digital Office (SDO) during a virtual press conference in the presence of Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, director of SDO, and 400 attendees who included government representatives, entrepreneurs and members of the local press.

24/7 access

With the advent of Digital Sharjah platform (website and app), customers can avail uninterrupted 24/7 access to a host of services. It also means customers would no longer be restricted by the working hours of public sector entities in Sharjah to get their work done.

The Digital Sharjah mobile app can be downloaded free of charge from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. All the services are also available on the Digital Sharjah platform online.

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi said: “Digital Sharjah is a forward-looking project that leverages intelligently networked information and communication technologies [ICT] to offer our customers quick, seamless services that will save their time and efforts, and subsequently, improve their quality of life. This is Sharjah’s newest endeavour to reinforce the government–community relationship”.

New era

He added: “As we launch a milestone project, our achievement is symbolic of a new era of sustainable, human-centric growth powered not just by the brilliance of technology, but by the close collaboration and outstanding efforts of a host of government entities who partnered with us to put their services on the Digital Sharjah platform, setting a new example of institutional integration.”