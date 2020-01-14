Archived photos from IGCF 2019 Image Credit:

Sharjah: The upcoming edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), scheduled for March 4 and 5 in Sharjah, will focus on four pillars, it was revealed on Tuesday.

The ninth edition of the annual event is this year themed ‘Beyond Communications’, said the organiser, International Government Communication Centre (IGCC), a subsidiary of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB).

Core four

The first pillar of focus, ‘Embedding a culture of engagement in government’, will discuss moving beyond one-way communication to opening a dialogue with the public using technologies that enable real-time communication and feedback.

Sultan Ahmad Al Qasimi, Chairman, Sharjah Media Council Image Credit: Supplied

The second pillar, ‘Technology as a community enabler’, will focus on the digital revolution and how it has changed the way humans communicate with each other. IGCF 2020 will shed light on new technology such as Artificial Intelligence as it looks at innovative ways to take government communication to the next level.

In the ‘Communication through culture’ pillar, the forum will explore how cultural communication can enhance the reputation and soft power, as well as improve bilateral and multilateral relations.

Through the ‘Holistic well-being’ pillar, IGCF will explore the role of effective communication in developing human behaviour and will discuss new approaches in communication to inform and raise awareness of lifestyle and work choices to facilitate better mental and physical health.

The 2020 edition will also mark the launch of IGCF Learn, a new capacity building platform offering multi-level and multi-competency training.

Communication as life skill

Shaikh Sultan Bin Ahmad Al Qasimi, Chairman, Sharjah Media Council (SMC), said: “Communication today is an integral underlying asset of any organisation. It is not bound by topic, trends or time. Communication has evolved into an essential life skill, especially as new breakthroughs are continuously being made in the way we communicate.”

Communication between government institutions and the general public helps build positive changes in communities as it empowers them to partner with governments to further the inclusive development goals of the country, he added.