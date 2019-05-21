The not-for-profit school has been operating in Sharjah for more than 40 years

The British Schools Overseas report characterised Sharjah English School as an outstanding school. Image Credit: Suppied

Sharjah: Sharjah English School, a not-for-profit school, has received a glowing report from a team assigned to inspect accredited British schools overseas (BSO) by the UK Department for Education.

The BSO report characterised Sharjah English School (SES) as “an outstanding school”, stating that “it is very effective and standards across all areas are high”.

Commenting on the report, SES Principal John Nolan said: “We are very proud that the BSO team from the UK Department for Education has recognised the extremely hard work of our staff, pupils and families, who have created a truly unique educational experience.”

“Sharjah English School is one of a few not-for-profit schools in the UAE. The report comes on the back of our record-breaking GCSE and A Level results in 2018 – the best in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates – and it is another milestone in our efforts to create excellent opportunities for all our students,” he noted.

The BSO report highlighted the high level of academic attainment, and the inspectors were particularly impressed to find students “disciplined, confident and articulate”, noting that “even the youngest students behave responsibly”.

The leadership was praised as “effective and distributed” with “an outstanding principal” who has succeeded in creating “a small school ethos with a strong community feel”.

Overseas schools that describe themselves as British are subject to the UK Government’s voluntary inspection scheme. The UK Department for Education (DfE) inspects schools based on a common set of standards that British schools overseas can choose to adopt.