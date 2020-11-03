Sharjah: Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (Sewa) has launched a new service that will enable subscribers to make a bank transfer to Sewa when closing their accounts and also retrieve the security deposit through direct bank transfer without the need to physically visit a branch. In addition to this, the clearance advise can now be issued electronically and sent directly to the customer via a text message. These initiatives are in keeping with the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to allow Emiratis and residents receive the best possible services in the fastest possible time.
Dr Rashid Al Leem, the chairman of Sewa, confirmed that this service is part of the authority’s strategy that aims to continuously develop and update services according to the needs and aspirations of customers. These are part of a smart transformation towards ensuring best services in the fastest possible time to ensure subscribers’ satisfaction.
He further explained that Sewa was keen to adopt international best practices in order to continuously monitor people’s satisfaction with government services and was also eager to support smart transformation initiatives and the use of technology in improving performance and enhancing its contribution towards achieving happiness for the entire society.
Read more
- UAE researchers develop 3D printed mask to combat N95 mask shortage
- Doctors urge UAE residents to participate in Dubai 30x30 fitness challenge
- UAE weather: NCM issues fog alert in some parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Umm Al Quwain, warns of low visibility
- Dubai residents share initiative supporting female-led businesses