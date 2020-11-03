It is a foggy morning in the UAE, especially over some parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Umm Al Quwain.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued yellow and red alerts, warning UAE drivers about poor visibility on the roads.
The weather bureau warned: “Chance of fog formation and deteriorating horizontal visibility to lower levels, over some internal and coastal areas, from 1.00am till 9.30am”, today.
According to the NCM, the weather will be mostly clear, and “partly cloudy” today. A chance of convective cloud formation over Eastern areas by afternoon, may cause rainfall.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 33 and 36°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 14-19°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 30-34°C, and 27-31°C in the mountainous regions.
Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be at 75-95 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.