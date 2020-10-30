1 of 11
Sanju Samson and Steve Smith captain of Rajasthan Royals.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
KL Rahul's resurgent Kings XI Punjab faced off with Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals knowing a victory would put them in a strong position for one of the three remaining play-off qualification spots for IPL 13 in the UAE on Friday night.
Rajasthan won the toss and put Punjab in to bat. The in-form Jofra Archer was soon among the wicket as he took out Mandeep Singh for a duck.
However, skipper, run-machine and fellow opener Rahul kept his head to put on 46 runs from 41 balls.
The better-late-than-never Chris Gayle continued his hot streak with a blazing 99 from 63 deliveries, including eight sixes and six fours.
Nicholas Pooran chipped in with 22 to help get KXIP to a very healthy 185-4 in their 20 overs.
Gayle's best-yet 99 took him into the top 25 top run-getters this season, despite having played only six matches, with all others above him having played many more.
Abu Dhabi was playing like Sharjah with batsmen going for the big scores. Ben Stokes of Rajasthan opened up with a perfect 50 off 26 balls.
Sanju Samson and skipper Smith carried on from there, keeping the required run rate in sight.
Samson was run out on 48 off 25 deliveries as Smith put on an unbeaten 31.
Smith and Jos Buttler (22) closed out the chase comfortably with 14 balls to spare to dent Punjab's hopes of making the top four and a qualifying spot in the play-offs. KXIP are still fourth but have Rajasthan and Kolkata breathing right down their necks, with all teams on 12 points having played 13 matches.
