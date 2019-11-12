Company had failed to carry out periodic maintenance on buildings

Sharjah: Sharjah Civil Defence have shut down a fire safety firm for failing to carry out periodic maintenance on buildings it had contracts with, a senior official said Tuesday.

The company had contracts with several buildings to maintain and upkeep fire safety equipment - like sprinklers, alarms and extinguishers - but failed to do so, said Colonel Khamis Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence.

In cooperation with the Sharjah Economic Department, fines will first be imposed on errant companies, if they don’t ammend the issue they will then be closed down and may be referred to Public Prosecution.

Inspections are being stepped up and owners of buildings deemed hazardous will receive a red sticker until they rectify the issue.