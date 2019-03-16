Abu Dhabi: The 13th edition of the Shaikh Zayed Book Award has announced the winners for the 2018-19 cycle, with five international authors and an Arab research centre honoured for their literary and intellectual publications.

A ceremony to honour this year’s winners will be held on April 25 at The Plaza Auditorium of Louvre Abu Dhabi. The award’s ‘Cultural Personality of the Year’ will be named and announced soon, with the winner receiving an inscribed gold medal, a certificate of merit, and a Dh1 million monetary award. Winners in the other categories will receive a gold medal, a certificate of merit, and a monetary award of Dh750,000.

Among the winners, Moroccan writer and novelist Bensalem Himmich’s autobiography ‘The Self — Between Existence and Creation’ won the ‘Literature’ category award, while the UAE’s Arab Centre for Geographic Literature — Irtiyad Al Afaq won the award category ‘Publishing & Technology’.