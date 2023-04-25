The holy month of Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection and devotion for millions of Muslims around the world. In the Sheikh Saud Al Qasimi Mosque, Sharjah, worshippers are drawn to the mesmerising voice of world-renowned Quran reciter, Abu Mohammad’ Salah bin Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Bukhatir, also known as Shaikh Salah Bukhatir, who leads the prayers with his beautiful recitation of the Quran.

Having devoted over a quarter of a century to leading prayers at this revered mosque, Bukhatir's voice takes on an even more special meaning during Ramadan as Muslims come together from across the country to join him in prayers, with the number of worshippers routinely exceeding 15,000 to even 45,000 on certain nights.

In addition to his heart-soothing voice, Bukhatir holds a highly respectable position in the Emirati business community as the Chairman of the Bukhatir Group, and as Chairman and Board Member of several companies and academic institutions. He is also a prominent figure in the education sector of the UAE and is the Founder and Chairman of Bukhatir Education Advancement and Management (BEAM).

BEAM operates its schools under the banners of American School of Creative Science (ASCS) and International School of Creative Science (ISCS), which are accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education, as well as international accreditation boards such as BSO and NEASC.

In addition to BEAM's pursuit of excellence in education, the Creative Science Schools strive to impart moral values through their well-recognised Quran programme. The schools offer annual scholarships and incentives to Quran memorisers, which cover up to 100 per cent of their tuition fees and more.

Over the last two decades, the schools have graduated in excess of 250 students who had memorised the holy Quran, along with numerous students who had achieved remarkable success in their academic pursuits such as attaining the Highest Marks in the World at multiple international exams. Others have progressed to securing enrollment at reputable universities worldwide, as well as having contributed noteworthy advances in their respective professions, and communities, through their excellence.

Through BEAM, Sheikh Salah Bukhatir effectuates his vision to create a unique environment that has transformed the lives of many students and supported them to fulfil their ambitions. Their success is a testament not only to their exceptional academic abilities but also to the holistic education provided at BEAM’s Creative Science Schools, which emphasised the importance of values, ethics, and character development, alongside rigorous academic excellence.