His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered bonus payments of Dh26.03 million to Emirati owners of 5,206 taxi number plates operated by Dubai Taxi Corporation and its franchise companies.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will start payment of the 2018 bonus to beneficiaries together with their annual dues starting from the beginning of Ramadan.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, thanked Shaikh Mohammad for the generous reward to owners of taxi number plates, most of whom are fixed-income earners. He added that such bonuses support the beneficiaries in ensuring a decent living for them and their families.