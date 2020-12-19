The fireworks displays will light up the skies when the New Year officially begins in seven countries around the world. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Global Village is inviting guests to join the excitement and welcome 2021 in style on Thursday, December 31 for their New Year’s Eve Celebrations.

Global Village offers a combination of shopping, delicious dining and entertainment attractions. As ever, the highlight this year is the seven fireworks displays that will light up the skies when the New Year officially begins in seven countries around the world. The displays will go live immediately after the countdown to midnight in each time zone.

Shaun Cornell Shaun Cornell, Director of Entertainment at Global Village, said: “Celebrations begin at 4pm with shopping, dining and great entertainment. This year is, of course, a special one with many people having to stay apart from their loved ones, so providing a safe and welcoming environment for families to celebrate together is all the more important.”

The fireworks spectacular will begin with China at 8pm UAE time, followed by Thailand at 9pm. Guests will then herald the New Year in Bangladesh at 10pm, India at 10.30pm, and Pakistan at 11pm. At midnight, the most dazzling fireworks display of all will capture the imagination of guests as New Year in the UAE officially gets underway. One hour later at 1am, the seventh and final display will then commence that coincides with New Year in Moscow.

Guests at Global Village can find unique clothing, handicrafts, perfume, home decor and more from 78 countries. A total 3,500 shops, stalls and pavilions have been set up at the village, along with 19 restaurants and four cafés across the park. Further, over 170 kiosks and trolleys make this the largest and most culturally diverse street food offering in the region.

Stunt Show Mission Speed at Global Village. Image Credit: Supplied

Guests can take advantage of a special New Year Carnaval offer by purchasing a wrist band which gives unlimited access to rides for the whole night. The same wrist band will also offer 2 for 1 chances to test themselves in the skill games, doubling their chances to go home a winner with a huge soft toy prize. Rides will continue to operate at reduced capacity, with each seating fully sanitised before and after use. Wristbands can be purchased for Dh150 online and Junior wristbands (for kids up to 1m30) for Dh110.

New Year’s Eve is a family night this year so Global Village will exclusively welcome families and ladies from 4pm. Image Credit: Supplied

New Year’s Eve is a family night this year so Global Village will exclusively welcome families and ladies from 4pm and opening hours are extended until 2am so guests can fully experience the festivities. This New Year promises to be a Silver Jubilee Season highlight, creating lasting memories for all the family.