Dubai: Public Services Company Serco Middle East has appointed Wallace Weatherill as its new Managing Director for Dubai Metro and Tram.

He will spearhead the operations of the largest automated transport system in the region including the Dubai Metro as well as the Dubai Tram in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). Serco Middle East operates and maintains the Dubai Metro and operates the Dubai Tram on behalf of the RTA.

Wallace has worked in the Middle East rail industry for over six years, firstly mobilising the North-South high-speed passenger Railway in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

20-year experience

Wallace re-joins the public services company having previously served as Serco’s Director for Rail in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With almost 20 years dedicated experience in the operations of critical rail systems in both the UK and the Middle East, Wallace brings with him the knowledge and expertise required to successfully continue the award-winning Dubai Metro operations both Serco and the RTA are known for.

Before his overseas appointments, Wallace led passenger railway businesses in the UK such as Southeastern, London Commuter Railway and London Midland. Wallace also brings his infrastructure management experience gained with the UK infrastructure operator Network Rail from 1999-2006.

New journey

Speaking about his appointment and vision for Serco’s future partnership with the RTA, Wallace said: “My vision is to build on the success that has already been achieved by the RTA and Serco on the operations of the iconic RTA rail transit systems in Dubai. We must also integrate the new Red Line Extension in a seamless way, unlocking new journey opportunities and building the resilience required to welcome the increase of passengers. Serco’s aim to empower nationals within our business will continue; our people are our assets and at Serco, we are all proud to be delivering essential services to the UAE.”

Asset to the team

Phil Malem, CEO of Serco Middle East added: “I am delighted to see Wallace return to Serco Middle East at a globally challenging time. He has a strong level of expertise that will help navigate our business in the rail sector and continue to provide a high standard of service to our clients as well as the citizens and residents of the UAE. I am confident that Wallace will be an asset to our team and will continue Serco’s award-winning delivery of service across the RTA transport systems.”