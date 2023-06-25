Dubai: In a video filmed on the International Space Station, Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi announced a strategic partnership between the Museum of the Future and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, which are both based in Dubai.

Announcing the partnership, Al Neyadi said: “This partnership will achieve fresh milestones within the UAE’s realms of technology and space, striving for great heights in a country that does not know the word ‘impossible’.”

The agreement was signed by Salem Humaid Al Marri, director-general of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), and Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation. The alliance aims to lay a path towards innovation, ambition, and pioneering for the future, embodying the vision of His Highness Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, for the future of Dubai and the UAE.

Through this collaboration, the Museum of the Future will coordinate various activities and initiatives with MBRSC, highlighting the UAE’s endeavours in space exploration and presenting ambitious projects, such as astronaut training for the next generation of future pioneers.

The signing of the agreement was attended by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Deputy Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation; Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, chairman of the Board of Directors of the MBRSC and Youssef Hamad Al Shaibani, vice chairman of the Board of Directors of the MBRSC.

Space and future ambassadors

In April, the museum hosted a live call with astronaut Al Neyadi from the ISS, attracting over 130 local and international media representatives.

MBRSC also announced at the museum the details and objectives of the second mission of the UAE Astronaut Programme in February 2023 and welcomed Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Emirati astronaut, at various conferences and events hosted at the museum.

Dedicated to the future of the space sector, the Museum of the Future features an entire floor showcasing humanity’s future in space in 2071.

Partners’ gala

The strategic agreement was signed during the museum’s inaugural partners’ gala, honouring its strategic partners and their wide-ranging efforts towards the museum.

In attendance were many government officials and directors of major local and international companies that contributed to establishing the museum as a global platform for knowledge and an international centre for designing the future.

Al Marri said: “We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with the Museum of the Future. This partnership not only aligns with our shared vision of making space science more accessible but also ensures that what we build will be culturally relevant and sustainable for our communities.”

He added: “Our ultimate goal is to inspire learners through meaningful connections to MBRSC’s missions and initiatives. This partnership further presents a unique opportunity for children and families in the UAE to engage, learn, and expand their knowledge and understanding of space. We deeply appreciate the museum’s commitment to co-developing this project, and together, we are poised to shape a future where space science is integrated into our everyday conversations and learning.”

Belhoul said: “This strategic partnership will enhance our efforts in contributing to outer space exploration and improving quality of life on Earth, as part of our commitment here at the Museum of the Future to promote knowledge, science, and technology to benefit societies. This partnership also highlights the UAE’s exceptional achievements within the space sector and will continue to support our leadership’s vision both for Earth and for outer space.”

He added: “We are also pleased to announce this partnership in the presence of our strategic partners who have contributed to making this journey a success, through which we provide a platform for great minds, scientists and researchers to contribute and accelerate scientific progress based on research and development.”

Since its opening in February 2022, the museum’s partners have organised numerous events, conferences, and forums, hosting renowned experts and specialists from around the globe, giving them the opportunity to learn about Dubai’s vision for its future and how this provides foresight for the entire world.