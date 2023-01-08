Dubai: UAE astronauts Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi, met children today at the Museum of the Future in Dubai ahead of Al Neyadi’s upcoming mission to the International Space Station.
The duo engaged a group of young space science enthusiasts during an exclusive tour held at Dubai’s iconic museum. The pair shared their experiences and discussed the future of space exploration.
Aspiring to one day become astronauts themselves, the children had the opportunity to ask the astronauts about their training, missions, and what it takes to become a young successful spacewalker.
Majed Al Mansoori, deputy executive director of the Museum of the Future, said: “We are delighted to welcome two of the Arab world’s most inspirational figures. Since the UAE launched its astronaut programme, interest in space and STEM [science, technology, engineering, maths] subjects has skyrocketed among Arab youth. The Museum of the Future is proud to play its part in encouraging and enabling the next generation of scientists to achieve their dreams and lead humanity’s next steps into the unknown.”
Al Neyadi was one of two people selected from more than 4,000 candidates to become one of the first Emirati astronauts. Along with Al Mansoori, he completed the UAE Astronaut Programme at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in Dubai. Al Neyadi will get his chance to become the second Emirati to venture into space and contribute further to humanity’s scientific knowledge.
The Museum of the Future, which features an exhibit themed on a future space station. On Level 5, visitors can experience life on board OSS Hope, a depiction of a space station in the year 2071. They can also experience the technologies set to shape our future in the Level 2 exhibition, Tomorrow Today.