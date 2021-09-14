Expo 2020 Dubai mascots Latifa and Rashid will welcome visitors at the site of the mega global event. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Expo 2020 Dubai promises a magical place that will merge the fantasy of a vivid imagination with the reality of a world, where families and children will be able to learn important lessons about our planet and humanity.

Tweeting details about the event, Dubai Media Office said on Tuesday, Magical mascot shows, featuring siblings Rashid and Latifa, will welcome families to join in singalongs, dance-offs and theatrical productions that share a special message of uniting to overcome adversity, and the role that each of us can play in making that possible.

Instrumental life lessons will be taught in a uniquely entertaining way — from the Mascot Immersive Show at Al Wasl Plaza that invites children to help Rashid and Latifa battle against their evil arch-nemesis Mr Scrap, to the Mascot Interactive Experience that propels visitors into a new dimension, with interactive booths to create your own avatar to be projected onto Al Wasl’s canvas; and Mister Scrap’s Scrapyard Idol at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre — a daily music, dance and story show, with Mr Scrap trying to defeat our heroes.

Unlimited entries

One day at Expo will not be enough to experience all that is on offer. A Family Package, priced at Dh950, is valid for unlimited entries for the entire six months of Expo 2020 Dubai — from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. It includes unlimited access for two parents plus a nanny, (under-18s are free) with additional benefits on food and beverage, a 25 per cent discount on five additional tickets, and an advance purchase photography voucher worth Dh125 to perpetuate the magical memories.

An aerial view of the Expo 2020 Dubai site where a world of entertainment, information and innovation awaits visitors. Image Credit: Supplied

Rashid’s Playground in Jubilee Park is an ocean-themed adventure inspired by Rashid’s imagination and underwater exploits. Highlights include sharks on springs, whale slides, ocean liners and an interactive 3D maze modelled on one of our local waters’ most surprising inhabitants: The humpback whale.

A rich mosaic of opportunities

For more green space, families can head to Al Forsan Park’s huge lawn. With its interlaced network of paths, the park offers a rich mosaic of opportunities for cultural interaction and recreation, including Latifa’s Adventures in Space City, where kids can bounce over nets in the ‘zero-gravity’ chamber, leap into orbit around swings and hop aboard a replica of the UAE’s Hope Probe.

Marjan Faraidooni, chief experience officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020 is a captivating place for families to connect while discovering new cultures, technologies and life-changing innovations. With inspirational exploratory exhibits where children will want to explore, play is encouraged, with learning becoming a product of their experiences. Expo will open up a world of exciting, entertaining and educational experiences to millions of children, and is great value too, with children under 18 entering free of charge.”

A train ride to cherish

Hop aboard the Expo Explorer, a train with a difference that takes passengers on a sight-seeing journey while experiencing the sustainable future of transport. The Explorer may look like a classic locomotive, but it runs on compressed air, making it pollution-free.

Children of all ages will love Terra — The Sustainability Pavilion, a playful experience that brings to life the UAE and Expo 2020’s commitment to sustainability, acting as a catalyst for change. Taking visitors through the wonders of the natural world, Terra is designed to change mindsets and encourage people to break the cycle of consumerism and will live on as a Science Centre after Expo closes its doors, inspiring sustainable choices for generations to come.

Spoilt for choice when it comes to food