DEWA CEO Saeed Al Tayer (third from left) addressing the WETEX 2021 media briefing in Dubai on Monday. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Around 1,200 companies from 55 countries will take part in the ‘23rd Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX)’ and Dubai Solar Show, scheduled for October 5 to 7 at Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced on Monday that the event will also coincide with the World Green Economy Organisation under the theme ‘Galvanising Action for a Sustainable Recovery’ - taking place on October 6 and 7 – where officials and experts from around the world will discuss sustainable development mechanisms and international cooperation for a global green economy.

Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA, who is founder and chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show, said this year’s edition of the exhibition “is an exceptional opportunity for sponsors, exhibitors, and visitors to be part of the first Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and one of the first major events since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

DEWA is organising the exhibition under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy

Promoting sustainability

Al Tayer said: “The UAE – thanks to the vision of its wise leadership – was one of the first countries to recover from the pandemic. Thanks to the support of [Sheikh Mohammed], WETEX and Dubai Solar Show has become the largest exhibition for water, energy, sustainability and innovation technologies in the region and one of the largest specialised exhibitions worldwide.”

He added: “It reflects Dubai’s commitment to supporting global efforts to increase the share of renewable energy and promote sustainability in line with the vision of the wise leadership to promote sustainable development in the UAE and consolidate Dubai’s position as a global hub for the green economy. This also supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to provide 75 per cent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.”

Preparing for the next decades

During the press briefing at the Armani Hotel in Dubai on Monday, Al Tayer also noted WETEX and Dubai Solar Show 2021 coincides with the UAE’s ‘Year of the 50th’ anniversary of its founding.

“Our focus over the upcoming period will be on building the best and most dynamic economy in the world and that the economic development of the country is of supreme national interest. WETEX and Dubai Solar Show is an important opportunity for organisations, companies and investors in the water, environment, oil, gas, conventional and renewable energy, green development, and related technologies to present their solutions and products; make deals, build partnerships, promote green technologies, review the latest technologies and innovations, and learn about opportunities for empowering startups to anticipate the future of green energy,” Al Tayer said.

Large turnout last year

Al Tayer continued: “Last year, we organised WETEX and Dubai Solar Show on a 3D virtual platform. The carbon-neutral exhibition achieved remarkable success and a large turnout. It attracted 1,076 exhibitors from 52 countries and 63,058 visitors from around the world.

“This year, we are pleased to organise the event in person while taking into consideration the health and safety of all visitors and participants. This year’s exhibition covers over 29,200 square metres. More than 1,200 companies from 55 countries and 60 sponsors are participating in addition to 10 country pavilions.”