Sheikh Mansoor was briefed by various top officials during his review of Expo preparations on Monday. Image Credit: Dubai Media Office/Twitter

Dubai: Top officials on Monday reviewed all safety and security preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai, which begins on October 1 and runs for six months.

The review was led by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management. The visit came in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to ensure the highest levels of safety and protection for exhibitors and visitors at the event.

Route 2020

Sheikh Mansoor, accompanied by members of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, first took the Dubai Metro from the Jebel Ali Station to the Expo 2020 Station, during which he was briefed by Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on the Dubai Metro Route 2020.

Sheikh Mansoor on board Dubai Metro on Route 2020 Image Credit: Dubai Media Office/Twitter

The route was developed specifically to serve Expo 2020 visitors. Built at a cost of Dh11 billion, Route 2020 has the capacity of 46,000 riders per hour in both directions and can serve up to 270,000 inhabitants living and working along the route.

Operations room

Upon his arrival to Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheikh Mansoor was welcomed by Reem Al Hashimi, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai. He visited the main operations room to review the safety and security measures that have been developed by different government teams for the venue.

Sheikh Masoor said the safety of exhibitors and visitors is a top priority for all concerned authorities, who have set up numerous arrangements to ensure the safest possible environment. He also expressed his appreciation to the various teams at Expo 2020 Dubai for their efforts to host a safe and secure mega event.

RTA command centre

Sheikh Mansoor was briefed by Al Tayer about RTA’s Transport Command and Control Centre, which is part of the main operations room. The centre was set up to ensure a smooth and secure movement to and from the venue. Sheikh Mansoor was also briefed on the various public transport means available for visitors, as well as the precautionary measures implemented to secure the safety of public transport users. He also reviewed the operational details of Dubai Metro Route 2020, which is set to serve up to 500,000 riders per day.

Sheikh Mansoor during a high-level briefing during the review visit Image Credit: Dubai Media Office/Twitter

Smart security

As part of the visit, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and Head of the Expo 2020 Dubai Security Committee, briefed

Sheikh Mansoor about the security measures for all upcoming events to be held across the venue. Dubai Police revealed that it has employed the latest smart technologies to secure the venue in collaboration with local and federal authorities.

Health readiness

The chairman also reviewed the preparations of the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) to secure the event. The emergency response period at Expo 2020 will be within four minutes through 20 checkpoints.

Sheikh Mansoor’s tour included a visit to the Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) COVID-19 PCR testing tent, where he also learnt about DHA’s various preparations for the event in collaboration with its strategic partners including private hospitals, an emergency medical centre, three main medical centres and a number of PCR testing centres.