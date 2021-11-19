As part of the agreement, Ades will implement key energy-saving technologies in several of Seha’s facilities to enhance sustainability across the emirate of Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), the UAE’s largest health-care network, and Abu Dhabi Energy Services (Ades), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa), have begun the first phase of their Energy Savings Framework Agreement that aims to retrofit Seha’s health-care facilities and reduce power and water consumption.

As part of the agreement, which was originally signed in September, Ades will implement key energy-saving technologies in several of Seha’s facilities to enhance sustainability across the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Reducing overall maintenance cost

Phase I of the project will act as a vehicle to more retrofitting operations in the future. The project aims to improve energy and water performance, reduce utility and operation costs, increase durability of building systems, lower environmental footprint and reduce overall maintenance cost for Seha facilities.

The strategic collaboration will mark Seha’s commitment towards the adoption of energy-efficient modifications for its facilities, beginning with Al Ain’s Tawam Hospital and Al Wagan Hospital, along with Al Dhafra’s Madinat Zayed Hospital, Al Sila Hospital and Ghayathi Hospital.

Dr Tarek Fathey, group chief executive officer, Seha said: “As the largest health-care network in the UAE, we have a responsibility to lead the way in promoting environmental sustainability within our industry. Through this initiative and our on-going partnership with Ades, we hope to lower our own environmental footprint and increase operational efficiency, while inspiring more local health-care entities and businesses to take action through adopting similar energy conservation practices.”

Energy-saving processes

Under the Energy Savings Framework Agreement, Ades will gear their operations to implement energy-saving processes across Seha facilities, including fitting lighting replacements and control systems, installing absorption coolers, upgrading the chiller units, building insulation systems and voltage reduction systems among many others.