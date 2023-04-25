Challenges galore

The UAE was set to create history as the first Arab country and the fourth country globally to land on the Moon, had the Emirati-built moon explorer rover on the Japanese lander had made a successful landing on the lunar surface.



However, Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre (MBRSC), the agency behind the Emirates Lunar Mission (ELM), had explained the challenges that lie ahead for the Rashid Rover during the landing attempt.



The Centre had listed lander derailing from its trajectory, communication loss, harsh landing due to environmental changes or lander faults as well as surface threats like craters and boulders as the major challenges.



The success rate of lunar missions is only 50 per cent. Only the US, the former Soviet Union, and China have successfully made soft lunar landing attempts. Both India and Israel had made hard landings on the moon, causing the landers to crash.

