Tweeting this today, Dubai Media Office said: ‘@DEWAOfficial completes upgrade of Jebel Ali Habab Pumping Station Phase-II & III. The total capacity of water connections at the station is 36 Million Imperial Gallons Per Day (MIGD), with a total cost of AED 67.44 million. #Dubai’