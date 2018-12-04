If imagining the future of the UAE space industry, it may look very much like 12-year-old Dana Al Beloushi. In 2015, as a nine-year-old, Dana travelled to Houston, Texas and became the youngest Emirati to receive training at Nasa. Dana also attended a two-month space camp in Alabama with her equally prodigious brother Adeeb — a renowned Emirati inventor himself at only 14 years old.