K-Culture, history, beauty, and more

Whether you're a K-Pop fanatic, a history buff, a beauty aficionado, or simply love exploring new places, the ‘Korea Bucket List’ has something special for you.

You can personalise your dream Korean adventure – from K-Pop dance workshops and recording sessions to traditional market tours and temple stays - there are 36 experiences to choose from. Unleash your inner K-Pop star with workshops at renowned dance studios and record your own K-Pop song. Immerse yourself in Korean traditions through market tours and cooking classes. Find peace and tranquility during a temple stay program. Pamper yourself with idol-worthy hair and makeup sessions, or unwind at a luxurious wellness resort.

The event unfolds in four phases. Head over to the official Korea Bucket List website to apply. Applications will be randomly drawn to select the 20,000 lucky participants.

Application and Stay Periods:

Phase 1: Application dates from August 13 to 21; Stay from September 1 to 15

Phase 2: Application dates from August 29 to September 8; Stay from September 16 to 30

Phase 3: Application dates from September 12 to 22; Stay from October 1 to 15

Phase 4: Application dates from September 26 to October 6; Stay from October 16 to November 10

Here’s how you can apply:

First, you have to book a flight ticket to Korea between September 1 and November 10, 2024 in advance.

Next, log on to the Korea Bucket List website by the Korean Tourism Organisation, and click on ‘Sign Up Now’.

Submit the flight ticket details and sign up for the draw.

After completing the email verification, enter your flight details and personal information in the sign-up application form.

The flight tickets submitted by you will be checked to verify your duration of stay in Korea. Make sure that your flight ticket clearly states your name, date of entry into Korea, and the Korea arrival flight number. Tickets that cannot verify your name or date of entry into Korea, or tickets for entry into Korea outside the campaign period will be considered as 'invalid ticket’, according to the official website, resulting in disqualification.

Once you complete the application form, select your desired bucket list offers, like experience vouchers and gift cards

The winners will be announced on the website.

Explore beyond Seoul with free flights and more

This event doesn't stop there! In collaboration with Korea Airports Corporation, 100 lucky winners will receive round-trip domestic flights, allowing them to explore breathtaking coastal destinations like Yeosu, Pohang-Gyeongju, and Jeju Island.

"We want to ensure that foreign visitors to Korea this fall have diverse experiences with K-Culture and create unforgettable memories," stated an MCST policy official. "Through various K-culture events, we will continue to showcase the captivating charm of Korean tourism."