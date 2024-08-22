Abu Dhabi: Dr. Ebtesam Almazrouei, the recently appointed Chairperson of the UN's AI for Good Impact Initiative, has been recognised in H2O.ai's inaugural AI 100 list.

The Emirati AI expert was among the 100 global leaders in artificial intelligence (AI), driving real-world impact by implementing and scaling AI solutions across industries.

Featured among the AI For Good/Research Scientist winners, Dr. Almazrouei was selected for her exceptional contributions to AI innovation, development, and ethical implementation.

A skilled professional in artificial intelligence and advanced technology Dr. Almazrouei is renowned for her leadership and innovation in AI and development. Appointed during the 2024 AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland, she is the Chairperson of the UN's AI for Good Impact Initiative.