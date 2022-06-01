Abu Dhabi: Under the supervision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Abu Dhabi Agricultural Genome Programme has been launched by Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.
The idea behind this programme is to establish an agricultural gene bank of farmed animals, fish and plants to help fight diseases and to ensure food safety and biosecurity.
This first-of-its-kind initiative in the region will contribute to sustainable agricultural production process. It will also help develop local capacity for research into conservation and registration of local plant and animal breeds internationally.