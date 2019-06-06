Dubai: Indian expatriate students can now apply for an Indian government scholarship for pursuing higher studies back home.

The Ministry of External Affairs’ scheme called ‘Scholarship Programme for Diaspora Children (SPDC)’ is now open for the academic year 2019-20, according to the Indian Consulate in Dubai.

Children of Non Resident Indians or Persons of Indian Origin in 66 countries, including the UAE, can apply for scholarships that cover up to 75 per cent of the education costs in select universities.

Eligible students are awarded scholarship of up to $4,000 (Dh14,680) per year. Applications are accepted through spdcindia.gov.in, the consulate stated.