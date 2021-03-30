The WhatsApp scam claims that workers who were employed between 1990 and 2021 have the right to receive Dh 4000 in benefits from the UAE Ministry of Labour. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A fake message has resurfaced on UAE social networking sites, claiming to offer workers Dh4,000 compensation from the UAE Ministry of Labour.

The WhatsApp text states: “The workers who worked between the 1990 and 2021, have the right to receive the benefit of Dh4000 by Ministry of Labour UAE. Check if your name is in the list of the people who have the rights to withdraw this benefits.”

The message that offers Rs1.2 lakhs [Rs1,20,000] is also accompanied with the logo of the Ministry of Labour and Employment in India.

Gulf News opened the suspicious link ‘https://relief-funds.googIe.cam' and was directed to another domain ‘relief-funds.vwvw.club/ae-ae/#’. The website has a tab button to continue, with the logo of the UAE ministry.

The original scam said employees who worked between the 1990 and 2020 had the right to receive Rs1.2 lakhs in benefits from the Ministry of Labour and Employment in India.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has consistently urged residents not to fall prey to such types of scams, and to never click on untrustworthy websites and links.

Phishing, according to the TRA, is a process in which the criminal impersonates reliable companies or entities to trick the users into submitting their private data such as the password and bank information, through fake messages or websites.

TRA warning

The TRA advised the public not to open unknown links or attachments from unverified sources. It also urged users to verify the authenticity of text messages, refrain from calling mentioned numbers and get in touch with the concerned entity by using the numbers on its official channels. The TRA further stressed the necessity to continuously update devices and antivirus applications, avoid using or getting pirated software from unreliable external sources and ensure that programs are only downloaded from official sources.