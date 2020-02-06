Some 60 women from 24 nationalities walk for five days through the desert from Abu Dhabi to Al Ain. Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: Some 60 ‘Sand Sisters’as they call themselves braved the harsh desert condition to successfully complete the 120km walk from Abu Dhabi to Al Ain.

It took UAE based women from 24 nationalities five days to complete the Women’s Heritage Walk. The walk is held annually on the challenging trek to recreate the historical, seasonal Emirati migration between the two cities that was undertaken by tribes not so long ago.

Under the patronage of Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance, the sixth Women’s Heritage Walk (WHW) which was held from January 31 to 4 February at a ceremony held at the Cultural Foundation, in the presence of participants and their families. The Men’s Heritage Walk will be held from February 7 to 11.

Wonderful people

Speaking at the ceremony Shaikh Nahyan said: “For me, as the Minister of Tolerance, this walk embodies the very best of human fraternity. This journey has led all participants to meet a great number of wonderful people. It has enabled all of you to know one another at a deeper level. You have overcome challenges together. Walking together, in conversation and in silence, motivating and encouraging one another, you have built a strong and diverse community of women. That community is an inspiration to all of us.”

The WHW not only sheds light on the culture and heritage of the United Arab Emirates, but also focuses on participant health and wellness, strength and leadership, and community building.

Life changing adventure

This multi-faceted journey is often described by Walkers as a life-changing adventure. Since its inception in 2015, over 250 women have already participated, including many from other countries. This year, six women from abroad joined the Walk.

“This experience is something that you will always remember, as you really become a team with your fellow walkers. I did the walk because I am moving from the UAE, and I thought it was fantastic to have the opportunity before I left to engage with the culture and heritage of the UAE, learning first-hand how the Bedouins lived,” said Swedish participant Eva Hallberg, 59, who completed the Walk in 2020.

This year’s cultural programme, curated in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, was filled with activities that immersed participants in UAE culture. The walkers discussed the book words of the leader Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, enjoyed a falconry display, and engaged with lectures on astronomy, the Emirati Burqa, Saluki (greyhound dogs), desert sands and more.

Planting Ghaf trees

Dr Sheikha Shamma bint Mohammad bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Shaikh Mohammed bin Khaled Al Nahyan Cultural Centre, visited the camp where she delivered an impactful speech on desert traditions, social cohesion and the value of tolerance between peoples. The Environment Agency — Abu Dhabi also played a vital role in this year’s event and shared with participants fascinating information about desert flora and fauna. The agency led the group in a ceremony to plant Ghaf trees.

The Walk’s organisers, Asma Sedeeq Al Mutawa and Jody Ballard, said: “This year witnessed the cooperation of many government institutions and organisations to create an experience that the Sand Sisters will never forget. The support that we receive from various entities allows us to continue this unique event annually and improve its quality year on year.”

First Men's Heritage Walk

This experience will be open to men for the first time ever this year. The pilot edition of the Men’s Heritage Walk will begin on Friday, 7 February 2020, led by Emirati Hamad Ghanim. Like the women, the men will embark on a five-day adventure filled with personal growth and cultural immersion.