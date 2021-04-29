Dubai: The emirate of Dubai has continuously shown its strong support to India. The Dynamic Messaging Signs (DMS) by the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) are displaying messages #StayStrongIndia across Dubai.
Earlier this week, Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, and other UAE landmarks were lit in the colours of the Indian flag to show solidarity in the battle against COVID-19. India is currently fighting one of the worst outbreaks of the virus, with hospitals full and oxygen in drastically short supply.
Worst-hit in the country of 1.3 billion people was the capital New Delhi, with reports of overwhelmed hospitals, severe oxygen and medicine shortages and patients’ families pleading for help on social media, noted UAE news agency WAM.
Deep friendship
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has also issued a statement expressing its condolences to the government and people of India over the coronavirus deaths and wished a speedy recovery to the ill.
The ministry also emphasised the depth and strength of the strategic relations between the UAE and India, which are based on mutual respect, understanding, collaboration and common interests, and expressed hope that India would overcome these difficult circumstances as soon as possible.