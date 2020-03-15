For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Nathaniel Lacsina/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai: Social media influencers in the UAE have taken Twitter to fight an online battle against the coronavirus.

On Sunday, the number one trending topic across the nation was the Arabic hashtag #Abiding_nation, which aims to share government directives and precautionary guidelines to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID_19.

The awareness messages, which many were accompanied with the UAE flag, highlights the main points that residents have to remember – and follow – on a daily basis.

@Anjaeel said: “I pledge to comply with all orders issued by my leaders and government, and am committed against the spread of the #coronavirus in the UAE.”

One of the main posters of the awareness campaign, which was retweeted by many, declared: “To the people of the UAE, please follow these rules. Hand in hand, let’s prevent the spread. #Please follow the rules, we’re all responsible.”

Over the weekend, government authorities in the UAE temporarily closed all major tourist attractions, beaches, wedding halls, nightclubs and cinemas in a bid to prevent large gatherings in the emirates.

Other social media users posted messages to urge residents to stay at home, and emphasised the need to follow all guidelines as issued by government bodies.

“For the sake of the land of Zayed, for the sake of the Emirates, for the sake of preserving the Union. # Abiding_nation,” posted @mattar_2.

In Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, local departments in Abu Dhabi have started a trial phase of the remote work system in a number of departments to ensure employees complete transactions from their homes. Pregnant women, people with determination, and the elderly can work from home via the remote system, while other employees were encouraged to carry out virtual meetings, stop shaking hands, and reduce interaction with others to a minimum.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) confirmed a new case of coronavirus in an Indian national who returned after his annual leave.

The ministry said it is taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the deadly disease including screening everyone who has come in close contact with the confirmed case.

The Ministry of Health advised the public to adhere to preventative health and personal hygiene protocols to prevent the spread of the disease and to read awareness instructions available on its website and the official websites of health authorities in the UAE and refrain from spreading rumours.