Dubai: Cinemas in Dubai will be temporarily closed from March 15th as a preventive measure against Covid-19 with online bookings for cinemas in Dubai already halted, industry source.

The move is part of the wider government action that also saw the temporary shut down of gyms, theme parks, amusement games and electronic games centre and spring camps.

Gulf News’ attempts to book online for movies showing in Vox Cinemas was met with: “No show times are currently available. Please try again later".

A call made to the Vox Cinemas helpline on Sunday also confirmed that their screenings have been halted.

Another movie chain Novo Cinemas website saw this message pop up: “No schedule found at this time. Please try after some time".

Abu Dhabi cinemas closed

The latest development follows the announcement of closures of cinemas and major tourist sports in Abu Dhabi on March 14 evening.

"In line with precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of visitors, Abu Dhabi's major tourist attractions, theme parks and cultural destinations will be closed from March 15 to 31 to limit large gatherings and protect public health in response to Covid-19," said the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office.

A circular is yet to be issued from the Dubai Government Media Office.

Films including Disney’s Mulan and Bollywood film Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar, which were scheduled to release on March 19th in the UAE cinemas, has also postponed their release dates due to the global health scare.