Lay-by ships with only crew aboard will still be docking

A luxury cruise ship at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal at Port Zayed in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: All cruise operations into Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal have been suspended until further notice, it was announced on Saturday.

A tweet from Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, read, ”Abu Dhabi Ports announces that cruise operations are suspended for all ships from local and foreign ports at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal in Zayed Port and Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach until further notice, as part of precautionary measures being taken to protect public health and safety.