Abu Dhabi: All cruise operations into Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal have been suspended until further notice, it was announced on Saturday.
A tweet from Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, read, ”Abu Dhabi Ports announces that cruise operations are suspended for all ships from local and foreign ports at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal in Zayed Port and Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach until further notice, as part of precautionary measures being taken to protect public health and safety.
“Abu Dhabi Ports will continue to welcome lay-by cruise vessels arriving at Zayed Port with only crew on board, and will deliver provisions and bunkering alongside any other services required, while ensuring their safety.”