Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi have announced the closure of all major tourist areas to prevent the spread of coronavirus, it was announced on Saturday.

A tweet from Abu Dhabi Media Office read, “In line with the precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of visitors, Abu Dhabi’s main tourist attractions, theme parks and cultural destinations will be temporarily closed from March 15-31 to limit large gatherings and protect public health in response to COVID-19.

“Temporary closure includes Louve Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Watan, Manarat Saadiyat, Qasr Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation, Al Ain Palace Museum, Al Ain Oasis, Al Jahili Fort, Qasr Al Muwaiji, Warner Brothers World, Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World and Clymb.”

Tweets added that advisory notices would be updated regularly by visitor destinations across the emirate. The public is advised to check with each site directly for the latest information.