Dubai, UAE, 22 April 2019 Cosme Surge, one of the region’s most trusted brands for cosmetic and aesthetic procedures, will soon launch the region’s maiden state-of-the-art cosmetic and aesthetic surgery hospital in the UAE. Image Credit:

DUBAI: Dubai is all set to launch the region’s first cosmetic and aesthetic surgery hospital.

The hospital, to be established by Cosmosurge at a cost of Dh40 million, aims to cater to the increasing demand of cosmetic surgeries among residents, and at the same time bolster medical tourism across the region.

Located next to Burj Al Arab, the hospital is expected to open its door to the public in May this year.

“We are glad to see the expansion of CosmeSurge with the opening of its new state-of-the-art hospital. This brand integrates squarely with NMC Healthcare’s overall strategy and we are confident the level of services, expertise, equipment and technology is in line — or of an even higher standard — to the likes of similar clinics anywhere in the US or Europe,” said Prasanth Manghat, CEO and executive director, NMC Healthcare.

“Moving forward, our aim is to provide holistic care across the full range of cosmetic services in the MENA region,” he added.

Spanning over 2,944 square metres, the facility includes both outpatient and inpatient services and has ample parking space. The hospital will have over 100 staff and will be equipped with two operating theatres, VIP rooms, an emergency room, a pharmacy and a cafe.

Patients will have access to treatments and services such as plastic surgery, dermatology, aesthetic services and body contouring, as well as advanced diagnostic treatments such as radiology, pathology, intensive care unit (ICU) and pharmacy. Once open, the hospital also aims to host conferences and events that will be helmed by specialised doctors and clinicians from across the region.