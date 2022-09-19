Dubai: The 25th edition of Sign & Graphic Imaging (SGI) Dubai, the Middle East’s largest sign and graphics imaging show, is being held Monday to Wednesday at Dubai World Trade Centre. Mona Al Marri, Director-General, Government of Dubai Media Office, on Monday officially opened the show.

During her visit, Al Marri toured the show’s various pavilions and was briefed on the latest technologies and solutions in the field.

She said: “Hosting the region’s foremost trade show for the printing and signage industry is another testament to Dubai’s growing prominence as a leading destination for international business events where industry stakeholders from across the world converge to share knowledge and expertise. SGI Dubai provides an exceptional platform for discovering new opportunities and spurring further growth in the industry.”

The 2022 edition of the trade show features innovations from global leaders in the industry including HP, Canon, Epson and Mimaki among several other brands. Multinational brands from several countries including the USA, South Korea, China, UAE, India, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan are also showcasing their state-of-the-art products and solutions at the three-day event.

Leading distributors from across the region such as Arona Trading, Heliozid Océ, Magic Trading, Flex Europa and Worldwide Digital are also showcasing their advanced solutions. The 2022 edition has a special focus on emerging trends in signage, especially digital signage, with displays of innovative products from prominent players such as Desert Sign, Rainbow and LED.

‘Ecosystem of innovation’

Sharif Rahman, CEO of International Expo Consults (IEC), said: “We are delighted to once again open doors to the world and host SGI Dubai as a live in-person event. We have been instrumental in building the show over the last few decades. SGI Dubai is not just a B2B exhibition, but an ecosystem of innovation that connects all the brilliant minds across various vertical industries. The demand within the printing and signage industry has returned to a strong growth trajectory, with stakeholders within the industry also witnessing signs of growth since the beginning of this year.”

Who’s participating?

SGI Dubai is the region’s largest trade exhibition for sign-makers, print production houses, gift & promotion companies, media agencies, mall owners, car wrapping industry, real-estate developers, hospitality and tourism industries, 3D printing industry, architects, brand and image consultants among other stakeholders in the printing, signage, and imaging industries.

“As the leading trade show for the printing and signage industry, SGI Dubai has always been known to attract local, regional and international, trade visitors each year. The show has served as a seamless eco-system for brands and innovative ideas and has seen participation from both regional and international visionary brand leaders. Each year, international brands bring machines worth over $250 million [around Dh billion], providing opportunities for the industry to capitalise on the latest technologies to catapult their business forward,” added Sharif Rahman.

M. Karthik, Chief Catalyst, SGI Dubai, said: “The majority of the visitors to the SGI Dubai show are Tier 1 decision makers including chief executive officers and owners as well as Tier 2 decision influencers such as production, marketing, and technical managers. Over the years, SGI Dubai has provided the best return on investment to both exhibitors and visitors. Furthermore, close to 39 per cent of the trade visitors placed direct orders with the exhibitors during the show.”