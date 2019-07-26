Fraudsters pose as representatives of a school in Abu Dhabi in latest job scam

Conmen offer lavish pay packages to potential victims. Picture is for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: iStockphoto

Abu Dhabi: In a fresh advisory, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has warned against a recruitment scam in the name of an Indian school in the capital.

The mission has posted on Twitter that it had been informed by Dunes International School that certain fraudsters are posing as the representatives and recruiters of the school and advertising fake job offers on its behalf.

“The email IDs used by the fraudsters are hr.recruitdunesintlschool.uae@gmail.com and info.duneschool.ae@gmail.com,” the mission said.

It also warned Indians against falling prey to this job scam.

The mission urged Indians residing in the UAE, India and other countries, that if contacted by such fraudsters, to immediately report the matter to the local law enforcement authorities.

It also warned prospective job hunters against sharing their personal details with the fraudsters.

Gulf News could not immediately get comments from Dunes International School, a CBSE curriculum school located in Musaffah. The official email id listed on its website is info@dunesinternationalschool.com

Unbelievable offers

Most of the bogus jobs usually carry too-good-to believe offers. They are issued either in the names of fictitious organisations or misuse details of existing organisations. Some fraudsters even set up fake websites to make their job offers look genuine.

Dubai resident Raju Mathew told Gulf News that his friend Manoj Varghese, a Kuwait resident, recently received an unbelievable job offer from a school named Al Amin International Private School in Abu Dhabi.

“He was planning to change his job. That is when he got this job offer for a computer science teacher with a starting salary of Dh25, 500 and Dh3, 500 in cash for weekly ‘pocket allowance’.”

Apart from Dh37, 462 for annual house furnishing, monthly allowances of Dh3, 800 each for car maintenance, recreation and travel were also part of the offer.

“He was stunned to see the offer. So he asked me to check its authenticity. When I checked, with the help of my colleague Aboobaker in Abu Dhabi, we found out that there is no such school,” said Raju.

Verify job offers

Recruitment scams targeting Indians have been rampant and Indian missions in the UAE have repeatedly issued warnings to be wary of falling prey to bogus job offers.

The missions have helped repatriate many Indians, who were duped by fake recruiters, and repeatedly advised Indians to verify the genuineness of UAE job offers through Pravasi Bharatiya Sahaya Kendra (PBSK), previously known as Indian Workers Resource Centre.