Picture for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Shutterstock

When to get the end-of-service benefits?

My company is asking me a No Liability letter as part of resignation clearance

Bank takes 45 days to issue clearance letter after the cancellation of credit card

I would like to seek help regarding the No Liability letter from my bank. My company is asking me a No Liability letter as part of resignation clearance. I went to my bank and asked for it but unfortunately First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) said it would take them 45 days to issue No Liability or Clearance Letter after the cancellation of my credit card. My loan was finished last October 2018 and the cancellation of my credit card was done on 2nd week of December and all transactions were paid in November 2018.

My company is asking me a No Liability letter as part of resignation clearance. - Ms Carla Bonafe, Abu Dhabi

I insisted to FAB that I need a letter as part of my clearances so that my company will release my end-of-service benefits, but still they said it’s their policy. I am leaving the country next month by January 2, 2019. I don’t know what else to do now. I would like to raise this concern to higher management of FAB for me to get a letter stating that I do not have active loans and credit card.

From Ms Carla Bonafe

Abu Dhabi



Editor’s note: The complaint was forwarded to FAB for comments. However, its management did not respond.



(Process initiation: January 2, 2019. Process completion: February 25, 2019.)

