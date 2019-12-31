Ras Al Khaimah NYE 2020 fireworks gala is taking things up a few notches this year

Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah police have announced which roads will be closed today for New Year’s events happening around the city.

Ras Al Khaimah is planning a big spectacle to celebrate New Year’s 2020; it's eyeing two new Guinness World Records on Al Marjan Island.

Ras Al Khaimah police have announced the closure of main roads and have asked drivers to take alternative roads.

At 11am, police will close Al Marjan Island. At 9pm, the road will be closed for all vehicles arriving to Ras Al Khaimah from exit 119, between Radio roundabout and Al Hamra mall roundabout.

At around 11pm, police will close off all roads leading to the celebration site.

The roads closed are dolphin roundabout at Ajazerah Al Hamra and Al Marjan Island. Also, exit 119 and roads from Umm Al Quwain to Al Marjan are to be shut.

The Ras Al Khaimah NYE 2020 fireworks gala is taking things up a few notches with drone shows, pyrotechnics, creative and colourful Japanese aerial shells.