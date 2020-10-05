The field crisis centre is equipped to handle a variety of emergencies Image Credit: Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah: A mobile field crisis centre, a first of its kind in Ras Al Khaimah, has been set up to cater to emergencies.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police and head of the local Emergency Crisis and Disaster Team, who inaugurated the centre, said it is equipped with the latest technologies, smart systems, means of telecommunication, communication, monitoring and remote control, in addition to having a meeting room capcity of 19 persons.

Major General Al Nuaimi said that the Ras Al Khaimah Police is always keen to harness all available capabilities to provide top security in line with the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior.

He said the new vehicle is an asset in emergency management as it greatly enhances the speed of response. “RAK Police is keen to support its fleet with the latest vehicles, equipment and devices that keep pace with development and contribute to achieving the vision and objectives of the Ministry of Interior,” he noted.

Top officials of Ras Al Khaimah at the inauguration of the centre Image Credit: Supplied

Meanwhile , Colonel Yusef Salem bin Yaqoub, Director of Special Tasks Department, Head of the Mobile Field Centre Equipping Team, stated that the centre works effectively at the strategic and operational level in a way that contributes to enhancing training processes, enhances the efficiency of telecommunication and communication processes and supports decision-making at the leadership level during the management of emergency crises. He said it closely works with the main operations room at the Ras Al Khaimah Police headquarters and provides coverage for all field areas under various circumstances.

The officials were briefed about the working of the mobile centre by Colonel Al Zaabi.