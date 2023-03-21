Cannon firing in UAE

The cannons are fired right before the adhan for the Maghrib prayer. The time for the Maghrib prayer, which is also when the fast ends, will vary throughout the month, as the length of the day changes. According to Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), the time for Maghrib on the first day of Ramadan will be 6.35pm. Towards the end of the month, the time will move up to 6.47pm.



The ministry said that the iftar (ending of the fast) cannons will be present on several sites, including in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, as well as Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain.



The cannons of Ramadan have become a traditional event that people in the UAE look forward to witnessing during the holy month. It marks the end of the end of the day’s fast (iftar) at sunset.