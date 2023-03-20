Dubai: A 170-decibel shot from a cannon … the boom echoes and slowly merges with the sound of the adhan being called for the evening prayer. Since the 1930s, the tradition of a cannon being fired at iftar time has been a part of the experience of fasting in the UAE, and continues to be a practice to this day.

While local TV stations broadcast the cannons being fired every evening during Ramadan, watching it live is a memorable experience.

If you wish to watch the cannon being fired live during Ramadan this year, here are all the locations for the cannon firing that have been announced so far.

When will the cannons be fired?

The cannons are fired right before the adhan for the Maghrib prayer. The time for the Maghrib prayer, which is also when the fast ends, will vary throughout the month, as the length of the day changes. According to Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), the time for Maghrib on the first day of Ramadan will be 6.35pm. Towards the end of the month, the time will move up to 6.47pm.

The tradition of cannon fire The start of Ramadan is marked with two cannon fires, while every day of Ramadan has a single shot fired. When the moon is sighted for Eid Al Fitr, two shots are fired again. Finally, two shots are fired at the start of the Eid prayer on the day of Eid Al Fitr.

Ramadan cannon locations

Dubai

On March 20, Dubai Police announced that iftar cannons will be placed at eight locations. Seven fixed and one mobile which will move across 15 areas.

1. Expo City Dubai

On March 8, Expo City Dubai confirmed that this year one of the cannon firing locations will be at the Al Wasl Plaza in Expo City.

2. Madinat Jumeriah

Directions: Madinat Jumeirah is located next to the iconic Burj Khalifa, and you can reach the Fort Island in Madinat Jumeirah, where the cannon firing takes place, by driving along the Jumeirah Beach Road. You will find the location to your right, when driving in the direction of Dubai to Abu Dhabi.

2. Dubai Festival City

Directions: You can reach Dubai Festival City by driving down D68 (Al Khail Road) and taking the exit for the mall, right after the Business Bay bridge.

3. Burj Khalifa

Directions: To watch the cannon firing at Burj Khalifa, you can park your car at any of the parking areas in Dubai Mall and head towards the Burj Park. If you are interested, you can also take public transport to easily reach the location. To know more, click here.

4. Damac Hills

5. Uptown Mirdif

6. Hatta Guest House

Directions: You can easily reach Hatta Guest House by taking E44 (Dubai-Hatta Road), in the direction of Dubai to Hatta. The guest house is located along the road, and you will find it to your right, as soon as you cross Hatta's Fort roundabout.

Mobile cannon for Ramadan 2023

Dubai Police also announced the following locations of the mobile cannon:

1. Al Satwa, near the Big Mosque

2. Dubai International Financial Centre

3. Zabeel

4. Al Aweer

5. Al Lahbab, near Lahbab mosque

6. Al Nahda School for Girls in Al-Lisaili

7. Al Khawaneej, near the Al Haby mosque

8. Al Tawar, near the Bin Dafous mosque

9. Al Mankhool, near Musalla Al Eid

10. Al Barsha, near Al Salam mosque

11. Ain Dubai

12. Madinat Mohmmad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

13. Jumeirah, near Kite Beach

14. Nad Al Sheba, near Nad Al Sheba mosque

15. Palm Jumeriah

The mobile cannons are scheduled to remain for two days at the above-mentioned areas.

Sharjah

Sharjah Police have identified four locations to place cannons:

1. Al Majaz waterfront

2. Hisn Al Dhaid in the Central Region

3. Clock Tower in Kalba city

4. Khorfakkan Amphitheatre in Khorfakkan.

Abu Dhabi

On March 19, the UAE’s Ministry of Defence announced the following locations for the Ramadan cannon in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain.

1. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Directions: If you are travelling from Dubai via Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), you need to take the exit for E10, right after you cross the Al Rahba hospital to your right. You will then see signs for the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Al Maqta bridge, after you cross the Al Raha area to the right. Follow the signs, which will lead you on to road E22 and the mosque itself.

If you are travelling from Abu Dhabi, follow directions for the Al Maqta bridge. You will find the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to your right, just before the bridge.

2. Qasr Al Hosn

Image Credit: Gulf News

Directions: Qasr Al Hosn is a historical fort in Abu Dhabi and the city’s oldest stone building, according to Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism. It is located in the historical heart of Abu Dhabi and you can reach the fort by heading towards the Al Hisn street. If you are driving down Corniche Street, with the beach to your left, take a right turn towards Al Hisn street right after you cross Family Park 1.

Also read Qasr Al Hosn: The start of a nation

Also read:

3. Umm Al Emarat Park in Al Mushrif

Umm Al Emarat Park Image Credit: Supplied

Directions: Located in the Mushrif area in Abu Dhabi, you can reach the park entrance by heading towards the Mohammed Bin Khalifa Street. The entrance will be to your right, as soon as you cross the Al Mushrif Palace to your right.

4. Formula Parking in Al Shahama City

Directions: The Shahama F1 Assembly Point is located off of the E10 highway. If you are heading in the direction of Dubai to Abu Dhabi, take the exit towards al Muayid street, as soon as you join the E10 highway from E11. The road will directly take you towards the parking lot.

Al Ain

1. Zakher wedding hall

The wedding hall is located in the Zakher area in Al Ain. To reach the wedding hall, take the exit for Al Bahr Street, when driving down Al Nimah Road (E40). The road will take you towards the wedding hall.

2. Al Jahili Fort

Al Jahili Fort is one of Al Ain’s most iconic structures and is located along Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Street in the city centre. You will be able to find parking across the road from the fort.

Al Dhafra City

1. ADNOC Park

In Al Dhafra, the ADNOC Park is located along Sheikha Salama Bint Butti Road (E45). When driving along E45 from Abu Dhabi city towards Al Dhafra, you will have to turn left towards Al Khameelah Street, to reach the park entrance.

Ras Al Khaimah

1. Al Qawasim Corniche

Directions: The cannon firing will take place near the Union Flag at Al Qawasim Corniche. You can reach the location by driving down Corniche Al Qawasim Street, also known as Al Khor Road, and heading towards the Ras Al Khaimah mangroves.

Umm Al Quwain

1. Sheikh Zayed Mosque

The Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Umm Al Quwain is located along King Faisal Street. You will find the mosque to your left, as soon as you cross the Mall of Umm Al Quwain.