Dubai: If you are looking to explore Abu Dhabi, but prefer to do so at your own pace, you can take advantage of a special feature offered by Abu Dhabi’s official tourism website – visitabudhabi.ae. The free self-guided audio tours allow you to visit the location and find out more about the history and culture of the Emirate, while following the tour’s route, guided by your phone’s GPS. You don’t even need an active internet connection to be able to use this feature to discover Abu Dhabi. Read on to find out more.

What are the self-guided audio tours?

The tours are offered by Visit Abu Dhabi through the ‘VoiceMap Audio Tours’ app. You can download any of the guided tours available for Abu Dhabi on your phone and go about discovering different sites like the Al Wathba fossil dunes, Abu Dhabi’s Urban Treasures or the Liwa desert oasis. The tour is linked to your phone’s GPS, so you can listen to stories about what you are seeing right at that moment.

How does it work? 1. Download the ‘VoiceMap Audio Tours’ app, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

2. Sign up for an account by providing your email address and setting a password.

3. Click on ‘Explore’, which is the first option on the menu at the bottom.

4. Type in ‘Abu Dhabi’ in the search bar on top and you will be able to see a list of all the audio tours available to you.

How to use the tour without internet connection

The feature is also available to visitors who may not have an active internet connection at the time of visiting the sites. Here is what you need to do:

1. Click on the tour you wish to take.

2. At the bottom right of your screen you will see a download sign, as well as the file size. Knowing the file size will allow you to free up sufficient space on your phone, if needed.

Once you are at the location, simply select the tour and start exploring. The audio and the offline map will be accessible to you.

1. Al Wathba Fossils Protected Area

Where is it?

Located 45 kilometres to the east of Abu Dhabi, the Al Wathba Fossils are part of the larger Al Wathba area.

What is it?

The protected area comprises of more than 1,700 fossil dunes, spread over seven square kilometres, making it one of the largest numbers of fossil dunes concentrated in one location in the Emirate.

According to Visit Abu Dhabi, geologists estimate the age of fossil formations within the protected location at over four million years. At the reserve you can walk the well-lit trails, which extend to three kilometres both ways and are surrounded by benches and shades for relaxing.

You can also enjoy music and light shows which take place throughout opening hours and can be viewed from the amphitheatre, which holds up to 200 visitors. The site also features various food and beverage trucks in dedicated areas. There is also a visitor centre, including the viewing area and the gallery corner, along with more seating arrangements.

The audio tour will take 30 minutes and require you to walk for about 1.3kilometres

Opening hours

Sunday to Thursday – 8am to 4pm

Friday – 8am to 10pm

Closed on Sundays

2. Abu Dhabi Urban Treasures

Where is it?

Al Zahiya/Tourist Club Area

What is it?

Every year, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism recognises long-standing establishments in the Emirate that have played a role in shaping its urban culture and contributed to the city’s economy. These hidden gems are considered historically significant in the collective memory of the local community.

The audio tour titled ‘Abu Dhabi Urban Treasures Food Tour’ focuses on the Urban Treasures that are located in the Al Zahiyah neighbourhood, known locally as the Tourist Club Area. It is one of the city’s oldest communities, featuring iconic buildings from the 1970s and 80s and quiet backstreets that come alive at night. On this walking tour, you will see four eateries that have been recognized as Urban Treasures.

The audio tour will take 45 minutes and require you to cover around 2.2kilometres.

3. Abu Dhabi Skyline

Where is it?

This tour takes place in the popular corniche area, next to the Emirates Palace hotel.

What is it?

This tour starts on the promenade on King Salman bin Abdulaziz Street, overlooking the city and the landmarks that will be covered. You will make your way to the Marina area before walking a section of the Corniche Street.

While you walk, you'll hear stories about how the skyline was transformed in only a few decades and what its future might look like. You’ll also find out about the region’s early nomadic tribes, the rapid development of Corniche Road, how the land you walk on was reclaimed from the sea, architecture that is designed to combat the desert heat and how oil transformed the economy.

The audio tour will take 60 minutes and require you to cover around 2.5kilometres.

4. Al Ain nature and history

Where is it?

It is nestled between the Rub al Khali, the world’s largest continuous sand desert, and the Jebel Hafit mountain.

What is it?

Did you know that Al Ain is one of the world’s oldest continually inhabited settlements with archaeological sites dating back about 4,000 years?

On this walking tour, you will take in some of its must-see UNESCO World Heritage sites, find out where to see other cultural attractions, and hear the stories behind the landmarks. The tour starts with a walk through one of Al Ain’s most iconic structures, Al Jahili Fort, passes through Capital Park and includes a stop amongst the shady palms of the Al Ain Oasis. Here you will find out how the early inhabitants of the area ingeniously used the available water to create lush gardens, which are still being cultivated to this day. Along the way, you will pass by the fascinating Al Ain Palace Museum, a collection of jewellery stores known as Al Ain’s Gold Souk, and many local eateries.

The audio tour will take 75 minutes and require you to cover around 4.2kilometres.

5. The Historical Heart of Abu Dhabi

Where is it?

Qasar Al Hosn and its surrounding area

What is it?

This walking tour starts with Qasr Al Hosn, the city’s oldest stone building. While you walk, you will learn how Qasr Al Hosn played a key role in the development of Abu Dhabi’s history. See where the first tentative steps towards nationhood were taken, the city’s first permanent structure, and the palatial home built around an impenetrable fortress. You will also get to explore the city’s cultural and artistic hub, the Cultural Foundation, as well as the House of Artisans.

Along the way, you’ll hear about how a legendary gazelle led to the first settlement in the area, how the granting of the first oil concessions paved the way for Abu Dhabi’s dramatic transformation, the various architectural techniques visible on the site, the importance of Qasr Al Hosn to the city’s heritage and the lives of the women in the palace.

The audio tour will take 75 minutes and require you to cover around 4.2kilometres.

6. Discover Liwa (Driving Tour)

Where is it?

Liwa Oasis – which is located in the western region of Abu Dhabi, 220 kilometres southwest of Abu Dhabi Island. It stretches about 120 kilometres in the northern part of the vast Empty Quarter desert and forms a crescent that extends from the southwest to the southeast in the heart of Al Dhafra Region.

You can reach the Liwa Oasis – which is the largest oasis of its kind in the Arabian Peninsula - after a three-hour drive from Abu Dhabi city.

What is it?

On this driving tour, you will be able to discover the 52 villages and oases in Liwa, while visiting some of the historic buildings extending on the Liwa crescent, and learn about the history of the area and about the Emirati tribes that lived in these oases, protecting themselves by the many forts and watchtowers extending across Liwa.

The driving tour starts at Al Yabbana Fort, located in the far east of Liwa, and will end at the Umm Hisn Tower, located in the far west of Liwa.

The audio tour will take 90 minutes and require you to drive for around 92kilometres.

7. Modern Heritage Tour of Downtown Abu Dhabi

Where is it?

Zayed the First Street, in central Abu Dhabi City

What is it?

On this walking tour, you will be able to take a deep dive into the tales of Abu Dhabi city’s streets and buildings and discover lesser-known and interesting facts about the city.

You will have the opportunity to learn about our system of heritage buildings, exploring the design and aesthetics, history and symbolism, technology and innovation, and social and economic impact. You will duck into downtown’s backstreets and hear anecdotes of Abu Dhabi’s rapid rise and continued development. Along the way, you will hear about how some of these buildings and sites are being inventoried and classified as modern heritage to preserve the country’s recent history, what inspired the city planners, who were the influential architects and designers of the time and how the city catered to its residents.