The Ramadan operating hours for parks and leisure facilities under Dubai Municipality are as below:

◉ Residential parks and lakes in Bur Dubai and Deira from 8am to 1am



◉ Dubai Safari Park: From 10am to 8pm



◉ Creek (Al Khor) Park: From 9am to 10pm



◉ Al Mamzar Park: From 8am to 10pm



◉ Zabeel Park, Al Safa Park Al Mushrif National Park: From 12 noon to 10pm



◉ Mountain Bike Track at Al Mushrif National Park: From 6.30am to 6pm



◉ Quranic Park: From 10am to 10pm



◉ The Cave of Miracles and the Greenhouse at Quran Park: From 1pm to 9pm



◉ Dubai Frame: From 11am to 7pm



◉ The Children’s City: From 9am to 4pm from Monday to Friday, and from 11am to 7pm on Saturday and Sunday