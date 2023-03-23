Dubai: Dubai residents and visitors can spend more time in parks and leisure facilities in the emirate during Ramadan as operating hours of parks and recreational facilities have been extended for the holy month.
Dubai Municipality, which manages these facilities, took to social media to announce the new operating hours.
“We updated the operating hours in Dubai Public Parks and recreational facilities so you can enjoy your time with your loved ones during the holy month,” the civic body said in a tweet.
The Municipality will open residential parks and lakes up to 1am. Most of the other recreational facilities also have seen extended operating hours in the evenings. Dubai Safari Park will open until 8pm.
◉ Dubai Safari Park: From 10am to 8pm
◉ Creek (Al Khor) Park: From 9am to 10pm
◉ Al Mamzar Park: From 8am to 10pm
◉ Zabeel Park, Al Safa Park Al Mushrif National Park: From 12 noon to 10pm
◉ Mountain Bike Track at Al Mushrif National Park: From 6.30am to 6pm
◉ Quranic Park: From 10am to 10pm
◉ The Cave of Miracles and the Greenhouse at Quran Park: From 1pm to 9pm
◉ Dubai Frame: From 11am to 7pm
◉ The Children’s City: From 9am to 4pm from Monday to Friday, and from 11am to 7pm on Saturday and Sunday