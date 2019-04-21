Saeed Al Gergawi, Director of Dubai Future Academy, discusses upcoming projects at a media round-table meeting at the Dubai Future Academy on Sunday. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: The Dubai Future Academy on Sunday announced the second edition of the 2019 Ramadan Pioneer Series on Sunday, which will take place on May 7-17 at their 3D-printed offices in Emirates Towers.

The Pioneer Series is a sequence of sessions that will share knowledge and expertise from pioneers and thought leaders who work on innovative and futuristic ideas, projects or leadership styles.

During the 12 sessions, a variety of topics and projects will be presented and discussed with the public. The event allows speakers to test their ideas with the public and allows the audience a rare chance to interact with innovators in the UAE and globally.

“This year, the Ramadan Pioneer Series will shed light on a number of developments and future trends that will have a clear impact on the future of the UAE and the world,” said Saeed Al Gergawi, Director of Dubai Future Academy.

The series will allow speakers to talk about their experiences and have an open discussion with the audience on challenges, opportunities and enablers that are being presented by emerging technologies.

Set in a majlis setting, with post-lecture discussions, the event, is open to the public for free but requires prior registration.

Robotics Summer Camp

The academy also announced the launch of the second edition of the 3D Printing and Robotics Summer camp, which is set to start in mid-July.

The two-week camp will host 50 school and university students between the ages of 12 and 20.

The camp’s second edition aims to introduce various applications and technologies of 3D design and printing, robotics and programming along with soft skills such as critical thinking and team work.

“The camp is here to build on a participant’s ambition and to provide the right drive and best programmes in robotics,” said Al Gergawi.

One of its main aims is to empower youth to lead the development process in the future, he added.

The participants will be able to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills needed for the future, apply soft skills to solve a variety of challenges, build social and communication skills, and understand 3D printing and its impact on the future. The camp will further equip participants with programming skills, build robotics sets with 3D printed models, as well as prototype and test a wide range of products.

Camp activities include free specialised workshops using a combination of practical and theoretical activities. A jury will evaluate the final designs and concepts of the participating students, where winners will receive their own 3D printer. The camp is offered to the public free of charge and also requires prior registration.

New app

The Dubai Future Academy will launch its first app to enable the government sector, private sector and the public to easily register and learn about the academy’s offerings and events. The app will allow participants to book flagship courses as well as register for the insights of the future and the pioneer series.

Through the application, participants will be able to select their favourite topics, be notified on the availability of courses and receive better recommendations based on previous attendance, hence enhancing their experience at the Academy.

The Dubai Future Academy is one of Dubai Future Foundation’s initiatives, launched in 2017 under the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide future leaders with the necessary skills to keep abreast with future challenges and trends.

The Academy further aims to empower industry leaders in the UAE, provide the next generation with skills in futuristic topics to better adapt with rapid technological changes and create public awareness about the value and impact of the latest technological trends

To attend the sessions and lectures, register through the Dubai Future Academy Website: (dubaifutureacademy.ae).

List of speakers at the Ramadan Pioneer Series