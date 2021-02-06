Ras Al Khaimah: Youssef Al Habsi, an employee of Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence, came to the aid of eight stranded Emiratis and rescued them from the rugged mountains of Wadi Naqab here today.
Brigadier General Mohammad Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director of the Civil Defence Department in Ras Al Khaimah, said that first assistant Al Habsi received a call to help locate and rescue eight Emirati men who were stranded in a rugged area of Wadi Naqab. He added that Al Habsi, who was quite experienced and had a fair idea about the Wadi Naqab terrain, immediately swung into action and began searching for the stranded people from 4pm onwards on Friday.
Finally, after much effort, he succeeded in locating the stranded group at exactly 1am on Saturday. However, due to the darkness, he stayed back along with the stranded people until dawn. Thereafter, using ropes, he helped each of the persons reach the spot where their vehicles were parked.
Brigadier General Al Zaabi praised Al Habsi’s heroic act, which was typical of Civil Defence employees in Ras Al Khaimah and all across the UAE, who often put their lives in danger to answer calls from distressed and stranded people and do their utmost to bring them to safety.