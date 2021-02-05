Dubai: Officials from Dubai Municipality conducted an inspection of the health and other related safety measures at Umm Suqaim Park in Dubai on Friday. The inspection drive was conducted in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures that have been adopted to keep all residents and visitors safe. This inspection was part of the municipality’s daily visits to parks and other public places to check their compliance with health protocol and safety measures.
Dubai Media Office released a video on Twitter on Friday, showing Dubai Municipality inspectors visiting Umm Suqaim Park and checking the facilities there and the health and safety measures that have been put in place to combat COVID-19 and ensure that public facilities such as parks comply with all the precautionary and preventive measures that have been prescribed by the authorities to combat COVID-19.
The video shows municipality inspectors checking the seating arrangements and recreational facilities at the park and guiding and instructing the cleaning staff members at the park with regard to cleaning and disinfecting the park facilities.