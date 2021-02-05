Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced that 158,786 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours on Friday.
The total number of doses dolled out until Friday stood at 4,008,160 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 40.53 doses per 100 people.
This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus.
Not everyone can get vaccinated
While authorities are getting the vaccines out at record pace, it is not available to everyone. The list includes pregnant women and those breast feeding.
Vaccinated doesn't mean no precautions
Authorities have been quick to point out that being vaccinated doesn't mean that you cannot catch or spread infection. They've therefore stressed over and over again that people need to maintain precautionary measures set before them, which includes wearing masks and maintaining a safe distance from others.