Sharjah: Sharjah Police heightened security and traffic management response following heavy showers observed in the country on Friday.
UAE residents awoke to intense rainfall, thunder, and lightning from around 4:45 am, which caused water logging on roads and prompted authorities to go urge remote work and online schooling.
Sharjah Police General Command has implemented a set of preventive precautions in collaboration with key partners, including the Municipality of the City of Sharjah, Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, Marwan General Contracting Company, and Rafid.
The collaborative efforts aim to bolster security and traffic safety on the roads.
Brigadier General Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director General of Central Operations, emphasised the continuous readiness of Sharjah Police personnel to address unstable weather conditions. The police have strategically deployed traffic patrols on both internal and external roads to manage emergency situations and ensure smooth traffic flow.
Special attention is given to roads prone to congestion due to rainwater accumulation.
The operations room's security personnel are on high alert 24/7, ready to respond to calls received through the emergency number 999 for urgent cases and 901 for non-emergency situations.
Brigadier Al Naour urged the public to exercise caution during weather fluctuations, advising them to avoid valley areas susceptible to water collection and runoff.
Additionally, he emphasised maintaining a safe distance between vehicles and staying focused on the road to prevent accidents. The public is encouraged to report any accidents promptly via the emergency number 999.
Several schools announce closures and transition to online classes. Rain persisted in different portions of the country. Nevertheless, the UAE Meteorological Office suggests that there remains a possibility of additional rainfall in certain areas of the emirate.