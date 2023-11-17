Dubai: As early morning rains caused flooding in various parts of Dubai, the emirate’s civic body swung into action to clear up water from the streets.
“Dubai Municipality teams have intensified efforts to address the impact of current weather conditions and clear water from the streets to ensure safety,” Dubai Media Office said on social media platform X.
Meanwhile, the civic body said its teams, along with other relevant authorities, addressed the ongoing weather conditions in Dubai by swiftly activating a preparedness plan, including efficiently managing emergencies, quickly draining rainwater, and responding to public reports to ensure everyone’s safety.
Rainwater accumulation: How to report
Earlier in the morning, the municipality had urged residents to report rainwater accumulation through its WhatsApp number 800900.
The municipality said its dedicated teams were ready to address any incidents that may occur due to unstable weather conditions in Dubai.